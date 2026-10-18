Edgar Allan Poe: Deep Into That Darkness

Deep Into That Darkness: An Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy

Tempest Productions at Tempest Studios, the big little theatre on the alley

an Edgar Allan Poe Immersive Experience: a macabre world of mystery & supernatural

Nov 5-8, 2026

Thursday-Saturday, 7:30pm

Sunday, 3pm

General Admission: $30

(includes parking, mocktails, canapés, and ticketing fees)

Forgotten lore, dying embers, fantastic terrors, rare and radiant maidens.

Only this and nothing more. Meet Edgar Allan Poe and his demons. Dare to peer into that unbroken silence, the stillness that gives no token, the darkness that lies deep within.

Join Tempest Productions as we create a hauntingly enchanted evening of Edgar Allan Poe in our intimate cabaret theatre. Is it a dream, a nightmare, a debauched evening of merriment? Have your fortune told, discover your past, engage with the demons that lurk in the shadows and enjoy some Edgar Allan Poe while sipping Poe-inspired mocktails. Come in costume and join our adventurous wandering spirits. After all, is all that we see or seem but a dream?