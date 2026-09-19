Love different sorts of live music? Want to experience something new? Eager to help feed the hungry? Come to “Eclectic Music: Accordions to Ukuleles” at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church located at 806 13th Street in Altoona on Sunday, October 18, at 6 p.m., and enjoy local musicians performing in a wide range of styles and instruments (accordion, flute, guitar, keyboard, organ, psaltery, ukulele, and voice). Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. All proceeds go to support St. Luke’s Food Pantry. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page, or call 814-942-1372.