Early American Shape-Note Singing: Performance and Participation

Shape-note singing is a participatory, 200-year-old singing tradition with roots in the early American harmony singing-school movement. Singers arrange in a square according to their parts and use the shape-note system as a visual aid to read conventional musical notation. The goal is to learn to sing harmony while building a strong sense of community. There is no requirement for vocal quality, and many who believe they cannot sing come to join in and are swept up in this distinctly American musical tradition. Music will be provided. Singers and listeners are welcome. Three separate sessions are offered throughout the day. Come for one or stay for all!

Sessions: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.