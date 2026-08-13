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Drop-In Library Card Bracelet Making

Drop-In Library Card Bracelet Making

Turn your small "keychain" library card into a bracelet! Beads and string will be provided, just bring your card. Drop by the Centre Hall Area Branch to make Library Card Bracelet’s on September 15 from 4-6pm.

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall