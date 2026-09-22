Drop-In Craft: Monster Bookmarks
Drop-In Craft: Monster Bookmarks
Drop in to the Centre Hall Area Branch Library to create a Monster Bookmark just in time for spooky season! Stop by Saturday, October 24 from 10am-1:30pm! No registration needed.
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org