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Drop-In Craft: Monster Bookmarks

Drop-In Craft: Monster Bookmarks

Drop in to the Centre Hall Area Branch Library to create a Monster Bookmark just in time for spooky season! Stop by Saturday, October 24 from 10am-1:30pm! No registration needed.

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall