Divorce Care

A 13-week, video-based support group program designed to help individuals heal from the pain of Divorce. Meetings combine expert video teachings, small-group discussions, and personal reflection workbooks to provide practical guidance and community support. You will find a safe, non-judgmental space to talk through challenges and share experiences (sharing is optional). The classes are being held at Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place,State College 16801; 814-234-0711 starting 9/9 pm 6:30 pm