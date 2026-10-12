Dive Into Lending
Dive Into Lending
Kids aged 5-12 are invited to dive beneath the waves and discover how borrowing money works through fun games, activities, and interactive challenges in the Bellefonte Library Community Room on Monday, November 9 at 5pm! Registration required.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfj9OIf7Loz5vN1Ob5p7jZdGc_QSIRbU8fVNwIC7VDvpohJUw/viewform
Presented by Timberland Federal Credit Union.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516