Dive Into Lending

Kids aged 5-12 are invited to dive beneath the waves and discover how borrowing money works through fun games, activities, and interactive challenges in the Bellefonte Library Community Room on Monday, November 9 at 5pm! Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfj9OIf7Loz5vN1Ob5p7jZdGc_QSIRbU8fVNwIC7VDvpohJUw/viewform

Presented by Timberland Federal Credit Union.