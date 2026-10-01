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Dissection Date Night at the Arboretum

Dissection Date Night at the Arboretum

Spice up your evening with a date that’s equal parts science and fun! Work together to dissect a fruit, uncovering its fascinating anatomy. Then, toast your discoveries with themed mocktails. Science + romance = the perfect match!

This event is for adults (18+) and paid registration is required ($45 per couple). Register on the Arboretum website.

The Arboretum at Penn State
$45 per couple
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu