Dissection Date Night at the Arboretum
Dissection Date Night at the Arboretum
Spice up your evening with a date that’s equal parts science and fun! Work together to dissect a fruit, uncovering its fascinating anatomy. Then, toast your discoveries with themed mocktails. Science + romance = the perfect match!
This event is for adults (18+) and paid registration is required ($45 per couple). Register on the Arboretum website.
The Arboretum at Penn State
$45 per couple
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu