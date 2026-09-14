Discovery Drop-In
Discovery Drop-In
Discover central Pennsylvania’s history, geology, plants, and animals through hands-on learning, craft activities, and nature play experiences designed for children of all ages.
All events, programs, and activities are dependent on weather and may be relocated or curtailed in the event of inclement weather. All minors must be accompanied by a parent and/or legal guardian.
The Arboretum at Penn State
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu