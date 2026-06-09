Discovery Day at Snetsinger Butterfly Garden

Summer’s here, and that means it’s time to get outside and enjoy the beauties of the season! Why not join us at the Snetsinger Butterfly Garden on Saturday, June 27 for Discovery Day, where you can help us hunt for breathtaking butterflies, colorful caterpillars, and creepy-crawly critters of all sorts. Drop in any time between 10am-12 pm, when Master Gardeners will be on hand to guide you as you explore the habitat. Suitable for all ages–just bring your curiosity and spirit of adventure. Discover the myriad wonders of the SBG!