Discovery Day at Snetsinger Butterfly Garden
Discovery Day at Snetsinger Butterfly Garden
Summer’s here, and that means it’s time to get outside and enjoy the beauties of the season! Why not join us at the Snetsinger Butterfly Garden on Saturday, June 27 for Discovery Day, where you can help us hunt for breathtaking butterflies, colorful caterpillars, and creepy-crawly critters of all sorts. Drop in any time between 10am-12 pm, when Master Gardeners will be on hand to guide you as you explore the habitat. Suitable for all ages–just bring your curiosity and spirit of adventure. Discover the myriad wonders of the SBG!
Snetsinger Butterfly Garden at Tom Tudek Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners
SBGbutterfly@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
lindsay54ford@hotmail.com
Snetsinger Butterfly Garden at Tom Tudek Park
400 Herman DriveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-321-6151
SBGbutterfly@gmail.com