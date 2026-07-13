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Dirk Quinn Band @Schlow Library

Dirk Quinn Band @Schlow Library

An after-hours program to close out summer reading! Enjoy an evening browsing the stacks while enjoying the jazz-funk tunes of Dirk Quinn and his band.

Light refreshments will be provided.

No registration necessary.

This program is sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.

Schlow Centre Region Library
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events