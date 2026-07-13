Dirk Quinn Band @Schlow Library
Dirk Quinn Band @Schlow Library
An after-hours program to close out summer reading! Enjoy an evening browsing the stacks while enjoying the jazz-funk tunes of Dirk Quinn and his band.
Light refreshments will be provided.
No registration necessary.
This program is sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.
Schlow Centre Region Library
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236