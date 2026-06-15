Dino Adventure Show, July 15
Dino Adventure Show, July 15
Meet two paleontologists and learn about the Albertosaurus dinosaur. Plus, dig up real Triceratops bones & help reconstruct a dinosaur!
- Recommended for ages 5 and up.
- Registration required.
- Limit: 48.
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236