Dino Adventure Show, July 15

Meet two paleontologists and learn about the Albertosaurus dinosaur. Plus, dig up real Triceratops bones & help reconstruct a dinosaur!

- Recommended for ages 5 and up.

- Registration required.

- Limit: 48.

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.