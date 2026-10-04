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Dinner At 8, Dead By 9

Dinner At 8, Dead By 9

Join us for the final show of SCCT's 71st season!
About The Show:
The action takes place around the head table of a banquet room where guests are expecting a dinner theatre show. But when the guest of honor, Eleanor Van Heusen, falls face first into her plate of spaghetti, the guests are suddenly witnesses to a murder! Luckily, Inspector Bungles is there to help solve this whodunit. To say the least, Eleanor wasn’t loved by all. In fact, all her family members and even the chef have reasons to kill her!

**There is also a matinee performance on Sunday, November 15th at 1pm!

Arena Bar & Grill
$15-$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

State College Community Theatre
814-689-9149
office@scctonline.org
https://www.scctonline.org/
Arena Bar & Grill
1521 Martin St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16803
http://thearenabarandgrill.com/