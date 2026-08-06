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Dig This! History of Rock n' Roll with Jerry Zolten

Dig This! History of Rock n' Roll with Jerry Zolten

Doors 6PM- Come hang out!

Event Starts at 7PM

With rare performance video clips author, producer, musician Jerry Zolten takes you on an immersive optisonical journey back through time and the roots of rock ’n’ roll.    

Manny's
sliding scale
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com

Artist Group Info

Jerry Zolten
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com
Manny's
101 Hiester St
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com