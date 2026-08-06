Dig This! History of Rock n' Roll with Jerry Zolten
Dig This! History of Rock n' Roll with Jerry Zolten
Doors 6PM- Come hang out!
Event Starts at 7PM
With rare performance video clips author, producer, musician Jerry Zolten takes you on an immersive optisonical journey back through time and the roots of rock ’n’ roll.
Manny's
sliding scale
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
Artist Group Info
Jerry Zolten
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
Manny's
101 Hiester StState College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM