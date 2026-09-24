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Diamonds in the Rough: 7th Annual Celebration of John Prine

Diamonds in the Rough: 7th Annual Celebration of John Prine

The Poe Valley Troubadours host their 7th annual celebration of the singing mailman, John Prine, at Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks. Special guests and local luminaries are sitting in.

Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks
$12 cash at the door
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

Poe Valley Troubadours
https://www.facebook.com/ThePoeValleyTroubadours
Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks
100 West Main Street
Millheim, Pennsylvania 16854
814-349-8850
www.elkcreekcafe.com