Diamonds in the Rough: 7th Annual Celebration of John Prine
Diamonds in the Rough: 7th Annual Celebration of John Prine
The Poe Valley Troubadours host their 7th annual celebration of the singing mailman, John Prine, at Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks. Special guests and local luminaries are sitting in.
Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks
$12 cash at the door
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Poe Valley Troubadours
Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks
100 West Main StreetMillheim, Pennsylvania 16854
814-349-8850