Dawn Drake and ZapOte

New York’s Dawn Drake & ZapOte bring their “Global Groove” sound to Manny’s this Saturday — a dance-forward mix drawing from Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythms, Haitian kompa, Congolese ndombolo, Nigerian Afrobeat, salsa, timba, funk, and pop.

Led by bassist, percussionist, singer, and composer Dawn Drake, ZapOte is a female ensemble featuring some of New York’s finest musicians. Their original music is built around rhythm and movement, with lyrics touching on love, empathy, environmental and social justice, and the idea of creating community through music.

Opening support from THE GREEN PATH.