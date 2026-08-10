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Dawn Drake and ZapOte

Dawn Drake and ZapOte

New York’s Dawn Drake & ZapOte bring their “Global Groove” sound to Manny’s this Saturday — a dance-forward mix drawing from Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythms, Haitian kompa, Congolese ndombolo, Nigerian Afrobeat, salsa, timba, funk, and pop.

Led by bassist, percussionist, singer, and composer Dawn Drake, ZapOte is a female ensemble featuring some of New York’s finest musicians. Their original music is built around rhythm and movement, with lyrics touching on love, empathy, environmental and social justice, and the idea of creating community through music.

Opening support from THE GREEN PATH.

Manny's
10-20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com

Artist Group Info

Corey Elbin
mannysstatecollege@gmail.com
www.mannysstatecollege.com
Manny's
101 Hiester St
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com