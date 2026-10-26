Daniel Villarreal (Panama // Latin Jazz)
Daniel Villarreal (Panama // Latin Jazz)
Grammy-nominated drummer, percussionist, and composer Daniel Villarreal is a Panamanian-born, Chicago-based musician and a key figure in the city's contemporary jazz and Afro-Latin music scene. Known for his work with Dos Santos and his acclaimed recordings on International Anthem, Villarreal brings together jazz improvisation, psychedelic grooves, and rhythms rooted in Latin American musical traditions. His collaborations include Jeff Parker, Anna Butterss, and a wide range of musicians from Chicago's creative music community.
Manny's
10-20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
Artist Group Info
Corey Elbin
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
Manny's
101 Hiester StState College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM