Daniel Villarreal (Panama // Latin Jazz)

Grammy-nominated drummer, percussionist, and composer Daniel Villarreal is a Panamanian-born, Chicago-based musician and a key figure in the city's contemporary jazz and Afro-Latin music scene. Known for his work with Dos Santos and his acclaimed recordings on International Anthem, Villarreal brings together jazz improvisation, psychedelic grooves, and rhythms rooted in Latin American musical traditions. His collaborations include Jeff Parker, Anna Butterss, and a wide range of musicians from Chicago's creative music community.