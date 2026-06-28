Curtains the Musical
Curtains the Musical
Don't miss out on this murder mystery musical! Set in the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959, Boston’s Colonial Theatre is playing host to the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage… the entire cast and crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan! There is also a matinee on July 12th at 1pm!
State College Area High School
$25-$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
State College Community Theatre
814-689-9149
office@scctonline.org
State College Area High School
650 Westerly ParkwayState College, Pennsylvania 16801
(841) 231-1111
jkc11@scasd.org