Cryptids Of PA with Doug Burchill

You've heard of Bigfoot, but did you know Pennsylvania is rumored to host a variety of cryptids? Join local author Doug Burchill to learn about all the mysterious creatures lurking across the state at the Bellefonte Library on Thursday, July 30 at 5:30.

Registration required. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScefV57LQDwsbJIdsYVX8FmzxSIJiGRKpUoE9QmpOGBf9k9Lw/viewform

This event is for the Teen and Adult groups of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Sign up today: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/slp