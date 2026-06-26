Cryptids Of PA with Doug Burchill
Cryptids Of PA with Doug Burchill
You've heard of Bigfoot, but did you know Pennsylvania is rumored to host a variety of cryptids? Join local author Doug Burchill to learn about all the mysterious creatures lurking across the state at the Bellefonte Library on Thursday, July 30 at 5:30.
Registration required. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScefV57LQDwsbJIdsYVX8FmzxSIJiGRKpUoE9QmpOGBf9k9Lw/viewform
This event is for the Teen and Adult groups of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Sign up today: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/slp
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516