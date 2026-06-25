Cryptids of PA with Doug Burchill
Cryptids of PA with Doug Burchill
You've heard of Bigfoot, but did you know Pennsylvania is rumored to host a variety of cryptids? Join local author Doug Burchill to learn about all the mysterious creatures lurking across the state at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Tuesday, July 28 at 5:30pm. Registration required.
To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkxld47FFqOxHeDw2defXm1jj0LXFthjhJjtP756UztCjsBg/viewform
This event is for the Teen and Adult groups of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Sign up for the program today: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/slp
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org