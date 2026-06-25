Cryptid In A Bottle
Cryptid In A Bottle
Create your very own pet cryptid in a bottle to take home with you! Kids aged 5-13 are invited to the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Wednesday, July 29 at 11am.
Registration required. To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd5MPr9iAZz9wsX-0DROlglX5YiASEb8hcNjoEmknXRInM15Q/viewform
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org