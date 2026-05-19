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Crooner & Co. Swing Band perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Crooner & Co. Swing Band perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Crooner & Co. Swing Band brings to life the excitement of the swing era. Performing the music of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Harry Connick Jr., Michael Bublé, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and more, there is sure to be something for everyone. Blending standards and favorites with pop music in the swing style with arrangements performed by Paul Anka, Tony Bennett, and Postmodern Jukebox, you do not want to miss hearing this band perform! Frequently performing throughout central Pennsylvania and regularly partnering with local dancers to provide swing dance instruction before most of their shows at Pine Grove Hall, you can follow Crooner & Co. Swing Band on Facebook for updates on all their public performances.

Festival Shell Stage
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801