Critically acclaimed songwriter, Davey O. to perform at Pine Grove Hall

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED BUFFALO, NY BASED SINGER-SONGWRITER AT PINE GROVE HALL!

WHO? - Buffalo based singer-songwriter Davey O.

WHERE? - Pine Grove Hall, 101 East Pine Grove Rd., Pine Grove, PA

TIME/DATE? - Wednesday, September 2nd, 7:00 pm

TICKETS - https://resy.com/cities/state-college-pa/venues/pine-grove-hall/events/davey-o-2026-09-02?seats=2&date=2026-08-06

ARTIST WEBSITE - www.daveyo.com

In keeping with its tradition of presenting a diverse lineup, Pine Grove Hall is proud to present award winning, critically acclaimed songwriter, Davey O.

Hailing from Buffalo, NY, Davey is a gifted songwriter and storyteller who uses the performances of his songs and the stories behind them, to weave another strand in the web of our common humanity. After a decade of honing his craft in the small coffeehouses and bars of the Northeast and Midwest, Davey started to receive recognition for his work when he received an Official Showcase Selection at the International Folk Alliance Conference in 2011. Within two short years, he was again recognized for his craft with a selection as a New Folk Songwriting Finalist at the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival, placing his name in the company of notable, beloved songwriters such as Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin, Nanci Griffith, and Steve Earle.

In the time since, Davey has put in the work - and the miles - averaging between 150-200 dates per year, independently releasing critically acclaimed albums, finding his work among the “best of” lists in the years of their release, and opening shows for a “who’s who” list of Folk, Americana and Contemporary artists from The Kennedys, to Poco, Lucy Kaplansky, Tracy Grammar, Vance Gilbert, Peter Mulvey, Suzanne Vega and Dan Navarro.

In the midst of the COVID pandemic of 2020, Davey released new music in a digital only format via "The Share Project" , with all proceeds of these downloads donated directly to his local food bank, FeedMore WNY. In August of 2023, Davey released a new 6 song EP, "Some Days", a collection of songs recorded in his home studio, remixed and mastered by Neale Eckstein at Fox Run Studios in Sudbury, MA.

Davey is planning to release new music in 2027, and continues to reside in the Buffalo suburb of Amherst with his partner, and their two cats.

