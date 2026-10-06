Join us for the return of Cookbook Club! With Thanksgiving coming up, now is a good time to try out new side dishes in preparation for the holidays! This could be an update to a classic recipe, a side dish you think is essential for the holiday, or something adventurous.

To participate, use library resources to get a recipe for a side dish. This means you could check out a cookbook from the 641.5 section of the Bellefonte Library, use our catalog to request a cookbook from another branch, use one of our food related magazines, or utilize Power Library.

Then on Wednesday, November 4 at 5:30pm, bring your side dish and cookbook or copy of the recipe with you to the club at the Bellefonte Library. Eating utensils and plates will be provided, but please bring a serving spoon if required. We will share our recipes and try the dishes potluck-style. For many people, cooking is an act of community: families with children are welcome!

Registration is preferred, but not required. Walk-ins welcome. Register here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1GMBt81IDSjV2zg1CrTL8BW_qZ5sG0wN5_WCo8kZuxOI/edit?gid=0#gid=0