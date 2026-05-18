Contra Rebels perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Contra Rebels perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
The Contra Rebels are a trio comprised of husband/wife fiddlers and singers Todd Clewell and Barb Schmid from York County, PA, along with singer/guitarist/mandolinist Henry Koretzky from Harrisburg. They get their name from the hundreds of contradances for which they've provided music throughout the East and West coasts for over twenty years. In concert, they sing and play a wide variety of material drawing from old-time country and folk music.
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801