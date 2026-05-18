Contra Rebels perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Contra Rebels are a trio comprised of husband/wife fiddlers and singers Todd Clewell and Barb Schmid from York County, PA, along with singer/guitarist/mandolinist Henry Koretzky from Harrisburg. They get their name from the hundreds of contradances for which they've provided music throughout the East and West coasts for over twenty years. In concert, they sing and play a wide variety of material drawing from old-time country and folk music.