Community Trunk-or-Treat

Families, kids, and Halloween lovers of all ages are invited to a Halloween celebration and Trunk or Treat at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County on October 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 780 Waupelani Drive, State College, PA 16801.

The event will feature candy, crafts, treats, games, and fun for all ages. There is no cost to attend and the event is open to all community members.

