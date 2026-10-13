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Community Trunk-or-Treat

Community Trunk-or-Treat

Families, kids, and Halloween lovers of all ages are invited to a Halloween celebration and Trunk or Treat at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County on October 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 780 Waupelani Drive, State College, PA 16801.

The event will feature candy, crafts, treats, games, and fun for all ages. There is no cost to attend and the event is open to all community members.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
(814) 237-7605
https://uufcc.com/
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
780 Waupelani Drive Extended
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-237-7605
office@uufcc.com
https://uufcc.com/