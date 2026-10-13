Community Trunk-or-Treat
Community Trunk-or-Treat
Families, kids, and Halloween lovers of all ages are invited to a Halloween celebration and Trunk or Treat at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County on October 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 780 Waupelani Drive, State College, PA 16801.
The event will feature candy, crafts, treats, games, and fun for all ages. There is no cost to attend and the event is open to all community members.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
(814) 237-7605
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
780 Waupelani Drive ExtendedState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-237-7605
office@uufcc.com