Community shape-note singing from "The Sacred Harp" at the Palmer Museum of Art

Singers from the State College Sacred Harp group will host an open community shape-note singing on November 1st from 1:30 - 4:30pm at the Palmer Museum of Art on the Penn State University Park campus. Singing will be from "The Sacred Harp," a 19th century shape-note tunebook. Demonstrations will be given, and everyone is invited to stop by to sing or listen to this historic style of early American music.

