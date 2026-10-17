© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community shape-note singing from "The Sacred Harp" at the Palmer Museum of Art

Community shape-note singing from "The Sacred Harp" at the Palmer Museum of Art

Singers from the State College Sacred Harp group will host an open community shape-note singing on November 1st from 1:30 - 4:30pm at the Palmer Museum of Art on the Penn State University Park campus. Singing will be from "The Sacred Harp," a 19th century shape-note tunebook. Demonstrations will be given, and everyone is invited to stop by to sing or listen to this historic style of early American music.

Palmer Museum of Art.
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

State College Sacred Harp
https://statecollegesacredharp.com/
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://palmermuseum.psu.edu/