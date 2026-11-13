Community Nature Journaling
Community Nature Journaling
Join Shaver's Creek at Millbrook Marsh with Dr. Erin Carter, board-certified art therapist, to explore the intersections of nature journaling and art as therapy. As we near the winter solstice, Erin will provide prompts and exercises to help us appreciate the darkness and the returning light through connection with the natural world and ourselves. We’ll have the comfortable indoor community room at Millbrook Marsh as our base, with options to venture into the wintry marsh as participants desire. All ages, families, and individuals are welcome.
Millbrook Marsh Nature Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Shaver's Creek Environmental Center
8148653810
sjg381@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
ajs54@psu.edu
Millbrook Marsh Nature Center
548 Puddintown Rd.State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 235-7819