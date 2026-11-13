Join Shaver's Creek at Millbrook Marsh with Dr. Erin Carter, board-certified art therapist, to explore the intersections of nature journaling and art as therapy. As we near the winter solstice, Erin will provide prompts and exercises to help us appreciate the darkness and the returning light through connection with the natural world and ourselves. We’ll have the comfortable indoor community room at Millbrook Marsh as our base, with options to venture into the wintry marsh as participants desire. All ages, families, and individuals are welcome.