Community Fishing Days at Shaver's Creek

This summer, Shaver's Creek naturalists are offering a new series of Community Fishing Days at Lake Perez!

Interested in fishing and the science, art, sustainability, laws, and stories surrounding the fish species of PA? Each month, we'll explore a new topic through fun, themed activities followed by an hour-long fishing session on Lake Perez. Whether you are new to fishing or a seasoned pro, we encourage you to join us to bring together the local fishing community, share your knowledge, and learn something new!

We encourage you to bring your own gear, but we'll also have gear to borrow (10 rods, bobbers, weights, hooks, worms, small lures). A fishing license is not required to participate in this instructional series.

Please note: This program takes place at the Stone Valley Civil Engineering Lodge, just a short drive from Shaver's Creek.

All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. This program is free, but registration is required in advance. Learn more about this month's topic, see the full schedule of upcoming programs, and register today on our website:

https://www.shaverscreek.org/public-programs-and-events/upcoming-events/