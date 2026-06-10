Comics, Storytelling, and Sequential Art Day Camp

Starting Monday, June 15th and continuing from 6-7 PM through Friday, June 19th at the Bellwood-Antis Public Library, kids in grade 3 & up and teens are invited to learn the fundamentals of sequential storytelling and how it applies to to comic strips, manga, and graphic novels with local cartoonist Brian Middleton (author of Poiko: Quests & Stuff and Wulfborne).

The course begins with creating 3-panel comic strips and works up to creating a multipage story.

Free registration: to sign up, e-mail bellwoodantispubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page for registration link.