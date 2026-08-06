"Come From AWay" musical

The area premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Come From Away,” will be presented in Brookville in September, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 disaster. It tells the story of the small city of Gander, Newfoundland, to which the flights of thousands of travelers were diverted because they were not permitted to land following the World Trade Center loss, because the New York air space was closed. The musical showcases the human kindness and hospitality shown by those thrown into the chaos of a world crisis. The Brookville performances will take place on Thursday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12 at the Brookville Area High School, 96 Jenks Street at 7:30 PM on September 10, 11, 12, and a 2:00 PM matinee will be held on September 12. Tickets for reserved seats may be purchased on-line at https://cur8.com/projects/CFA2026 and general admission tickets will be available at the door (cash or check only) before each performance. Tickets are $16 each for adults and $11 for students and are now on sale on-line.

