Colors of the Season: Watercolor Collage Cards

Interpret the beauty of the changing seasons through watercolor and collage. In this class, you will paint vibrant seasonal designs, hand-cut unique paper elements, and layer them into stunning handcrafted greeting cards. You will leave with a frame-worthy masterpiece ready to send to your favorite person, and the skills to make as many more as you want. This class will take place in the Palmer Museum Studio Classroom.

This event is for adults (18+).

Cost: $20 ($15 for Penn State students and Arboretum volunteers)