Colors of the Season: Watercolor Collage Cards
Colors of the Season: Watercolor Collage Cards
Interpret the beauty of the changing seasons through watercolor and collage. In this class, you will paint vibrant seasonal designs, hand-cut unique paper elements, and layer them into stunning handcrafted greeting cards. You will leave with a frame-worthy masterpiece ready to send to your favorite person, and the skills to make as many more as you want. This class will take place in the Palmer Museum Studio Classroom.
This event is for adults (18+).
Cost: $20 ($15 for Penn State students and Arboretum volunteers)
The Arboretum at Penn State
$15-$20
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu