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Color and Connection Date Night

Color and Connection Date Night

Dive into creativity and connection! Journey into the Palmer Museum’s upcoming exhibition, Out of the Shadows: Drawings and Watercolors by American Women. Then, roll up your sleeves for a hands-on workshop where you and your date will blend luminous earth-based pigments, experiment with washes, and bring your own vibrant visions to life on paper. You’ll leave with colorful keepsakes, newfound skills, and maybe a few paint splatters—perfect for couples who love to mix romance, unique mocktails, and a little artistic adventure.

This event is for adults (18+)

Cost: $45 per couple

Register for Color and Connection Date Night on The Arboretum’s Programs & Events page.

Palmer Museum of Art
$45 per couple
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/