Dive into creativity and connection! Journey into the Palmer Museum’s upcoming exhibition, Out of the Shadows: Drawings and Watercolors by American Women. Then, roll up your sleeves for a hands-on workshop where you and your date will blend luminous earth-based pigments, experiment with washes, and bring your own vibrant visions to life on paper. You’ll leave with colorful keepsakes, newfound skills, and maybe a few paint splatters—perfect for couples who love to mix romance, unique mocktails, and a little artistic adventure.

This event is for adults (18+)

Cost: $45 per couple

Register for Color and Connection Date Night on The Arboretum’s Programs & Events page.