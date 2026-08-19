Color and Connection Date Night
Color and Connection Date Night
Dive into creativity and connection! Journey into the Palmer Museum’s upcoming exhibition, Out of the Shadows: Drawings and Watercolors by American Women. Then, roll up your sleeves for a hands-on workshop where you and your date will blend luminous earth-based pigments, experiment with washes, and bring your own vibrant visions to life on paper. You’ll leave with colorful keepsakes, newfound skills, and maybe a few paint splatters—perfect for couples who love to mix romance, unique mocktails, and a little artistic adventure.
This event is for adults (18+)
Cost: $45 per couple
Register for Color and Connection Date Night on The Arboretum’s Programs & Events page.
Palmer Museum of Art
$45 per couple
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu