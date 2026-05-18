Coal Aly Band performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Coal Aly consistently delivers a lively, engaging presence with fantastic and recognizable set lists that dare you to resist singing - or dancing - along! Their broad chart book features favorite funk, R&B, pop, Motown, and classic rock covers from the 60’s to present, and the 5-piece premiere horn sec􀆟on really sets them apart from most area bands. Coal Aly is based in State College, PA and is comprised of a diverse group of musicians spanning many ages and backgrounds - brought together by a love of music and performing.