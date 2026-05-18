© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coal Aly Band performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Coal Aly Band performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Coal Aly consistently delivers a lively, engaging presence with fantastic and recognizable set lists that dare you to resist singing - or dancing - along! Their broad chart book features favorite funk, R&B, pop, Motown, and classic rock covers from the 60’s to present, and the 5-piece premiere horn sec􀆟on really sets them apart from most area bands. Coal Aly is based in State College, PA and is comprised of a diverse group of musicians spanning many ages and backgrounds - brought together by a love of music and performing.

Festival Shell Stage
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801