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“Clue”

“Clue”

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six eccentric guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a murder mystery that will keep you guessing until the end.

Eisenhower Auditorium
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Center for the Performing Arts
8148630255
cfpa@psu.edu

Artist Group Info

cfpa@psu.edu
Eisenhower Auditorium
Shortlidge Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16801
814-863-0255
cfpa@psu.edu
www.cpa.psu.edu