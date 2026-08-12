“Clue”
“Clue”
Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six eccentric guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a murder mystery that will keep you guessing until the end.
Eisenhower Auditorium
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Center for the Performing Arts
8148630255
cfpa@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
cfpa@psu.edu
Eisenhower Auditorium
Shortlidge RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16801
814-863-0255
cfpa@psu.edu