Climate Conversation Café with Britt Wray

Part of the Penn State Climate Consortium’s series Climate Conversation Café, a talk with Britt Wray will be available both in person and online on Monday, October 12th at noon in Room 117 Earth and Engineering Sciences Building. The October 12 event is free and open to the Penn State and the broader community, but registration is required at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKpVZ-gsr3dT5i72cWHipbZUyOsvJ0C4Bfk9E9tsyjiI7D-w/viewform, and in-person attendance is encouraged.

Britt Wray is the director of Community-minded Interventions for Resilience, Climate Leadership, and Emotional well-being (CIRCLE) at Stanford Psychiatry and is the award-winning author of Generation Dread: Finding Purpose in an Age of Climate Anxiety and Rise of the Necrofauna: The Science, Ethics, and Risks of De-Extinction. Wray researches how we can manage feelings of climate anxiety and avoid the adverse effects it has on mental health, along with finding solutions for helping those who have had their mental health affected.