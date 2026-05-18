Chris Woodward & Shindiggin' perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Chris Woodward is a country music singer hailing from Central Pa. With Chris and his band Shindiggin’ you will get a high energy show every time and all the time. Chris performs songs off his 18 records recorded in Nashville as well as current top country 40 hits, Old school country hits, Southern Rock hits, classic rock hits, along with a few that might surprise you. They have headlined many venues across Pennsylvania and shared the stage with such artists as Toby Keith, Montgomery Gentry, Little Big Town, Diamond Rio, and many more.

