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Cheers to Art, June 10

Cheers to Art, June 10

The Schlow Library Foundation will be hosting the next Cheers to Art FUNdraiser on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 6pm at The Arena at Northland Bowl. Join us for a fun evening of painting and conversation supporting the Schlow Library Foundation. To register, email northlandbowl@northlandbowl.com.

No registration required

The Arena at Northland Bowl
$15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
The Arena at Northland Bowl
1521 Martin St
State College, Pennsylvania 16803
(814) 237-1500
northlandbowl@northlandbowl.com