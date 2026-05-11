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Centre County Rocks (and Fossils!)

Centre County Rocks (and Fossils!)

Join District Consultant Librarian and fossil enthusiast Brady Clemens for a discussion of how fossils are formed, fossils you might find locally, and a few local geological features of interest.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sift for their own small fossil shells from a local road cut - and keep anything they find!

Registration recommended. Intended for ages 14+. Limited to 35 people.
https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4594

Presented with Nittany Mineralogical Society

Schlow Library, Community Room
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Library, Community Room
211 S. Allen St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801