Centre County Rocks (and Fossils!)
Centre County Rocks (and Fossils!)
Join District Consultant Librarian and fossil enthusiast Brady Clemens for a discussion of how fossils are formed, fossils you might find locally, and a few local geological features of interest.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sift for their own small fossil shells from a local road cut - and keep anything they find!
Registration recommended. Intended for ages 14+. Limited to 35 people.
https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4594
Presented with Nittany Mineralogical Society
Schlow Library, Community Room
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Library, Community Room
211 S. Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801