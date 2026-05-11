Centre County Rocks (and Fossils!)

Join District Consultant Librarian and fossil enthusiast Brady Clemens for a discussion of how fossils are formed, fossils you might find locally, and a few local geological features of interest.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sift for their own small fossil shells from a local road cut - and keep anything they find!

Registration recommended. Intended for ages 14+. Limited to 35 people.

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4594

Presented with Nittany Mineralogical Society