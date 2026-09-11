Celebrating Home: A Collaborative Community Art Project, October 3

Join us for a community art project and reflect on what home means to you. Bring a meaningful object with you - or choose from a selection of provided objects - that represents your connection to your home, family, neighborhood, or community. We will place the object on cyanotype paper, expose it to sunlight, and create a unique photographic image that captures a piece of your story. Take your art home or let us add it to a larger collaborative community art piece.

Presented by the State College Community Land Trust and artist Eric Anthony Berdis.

Recommended for all ages.

Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4952

