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Cass & the Bailout Crew perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Cass & the Bailout Crew perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Cass and The Bailout Crew are a hard-driving rock band with a flare of country soul. Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Cass Chatham, the band delivers high-intensity shows in bars, venues, and festivals throughout the Northeast. With raw energy and blue-collar heart, they blur the lines between whiskey-snorting country swagger and straight-up rock and roll.

Allen Street Stage
09:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Allen Street Stage
100 Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801