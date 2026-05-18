Cass & the Bailout Crew perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Cass & the Bailout Crew perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Cass and The Bailout Crew are a hard-driving rock band with a flare of country soul. Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Cass Chatham, the band delivers high-intensity shows in bars, venues, and festivals throughout the Northeast. With raw energy and blue-collar heart, they blur the lines between whiskey-snorting country swagger and straight-up rock and roll.
Allen Street Stage
09:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Allen Street Stage
100 Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801