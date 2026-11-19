Campus and Community Sustainability Expo
Campus and Community Sustainability Expo
Penn State Sustainability’s Sustainable Communities Collaborative (SCC) and State College Borough are hosting the Fall 2026 Campus and Community Sustainability Expo that showcases student work in partnership with communities to address partner-identified projects.
State College Municipal Building
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Sustainable Communities Collaborative
8145996000
ixb20@psu.edu
State College Municipal Building
243 S. Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801