Break Into Science, June 27
Break Into Science, June 27
Stop by to talk with geologists, examine polished geodes from the Earth & Mineral Sciences Museum & Art Gallery, and break apart a geode to take home!
- Recommended for ages 6 to adult.
- Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4774
- Limit: 100.
- Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236