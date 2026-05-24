Break Into Science, June 27

Stop by to talk with geologists, examine polished geodes from the Earth & Mineral Sciences Museum & Art Gallery, and break apart a geode to take home!

- Recommended for ages 6 to adult.

- Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4774

- Limit: 100.

- Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am