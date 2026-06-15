BookFest PA 2026, July 11

BookFest PA 2026 returns to celebrate the story as art for all ages

Diehard fans of mystery, romance, science fiction, fantasy, comics, children's fiction & poetry, and more will gather on Saturday, July 11.

Meet authors and artists who work for large publishing houses, as well as independents who forge their own path. Stop by the authors' tents and tables to meet returning favorites as well as authors visiting for the first time!

Pick up books for children, young adults, and adults.

A full list of authors and events, including our used book sale can be found on bookfestpa.schlowlibrary.org.

BookFest PA will take place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on the grounds of Schlow Centre Region Library’s parking lot.

Don't miss the Schlow Library Foundation Book Sale, Friday and Saturday of the Central PA Arts Festival. Find it in the Downsbrough Community Room.

This and all library programs are made possible by your donations to Schlow Library Foundation.

