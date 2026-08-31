Boogersburg School Fall Open House

Join us for an afternoon of history and hands-on fun at the historic Boogersburg School!

Built in another era, this one-room schoolhouse welcomed generations of students through the late Victorian period, two World Wars, and the Great Depression. Today, it offers visitors of all ages a chance to experience rural school life of yesteryear.

Often overlooked by passersby, Boogersburg School is a hidden treasure that recalls a simpler time—when children walked across open fields to school, learned alongside siblings and friends, and mastered the “Three R’s” with McGuffey Readers while lessons emphasized character as well as academics.

Whether you’re reconnecting with childhood memories or discovering this piece of local history for the first time, you’ll leave with a deeper appreciation for the generations of students who learned within these walls.

Come experience the living history of Centre County’s educational past—we look forward to seeing you there! You are welcome to come and go as you please anytime between 1:00-4:00 p.m.

The Boogersburg School is located at 1021 Fox Hill Road between Toftrees and University Park Airport. No RSVP required.

https://centrehistory.org/visit-us/boogersburg/

