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Bird-Dinosaur Connection, August 12

Bird-Dinosaur Connection, August 12

Discover how the lineage of dinosaurs led to modern day birds, dispelling a myth that all dinosaurs were once reptiles. We will compare the many features shared between feathered dinosaurs and modern birds by examining a full–scale fossil replica of Archaeopteryx!

Presented by Discovery by Nature.
Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration required.
Limit: 35.
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events