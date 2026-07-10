Bird-Dinosaur Connection, August 12

Discover how the lineage of dinosaurs led to modern day birds, dispelling a myth that all dinosaurs were once reptiles. We will compare the many features shared between feathered dinosaurs and modern birds by examining a full–scale fossil replica of Archaeopteryx!

Presented by Discovery by Nature.

Recommended for grades K-5.

Registration required.

Limit: 35.

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.