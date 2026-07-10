Bird-Dinosaur Connection, August 12
Bird-Dinosaur Connection, August 12
Discover how the lineage of dinosaurs led to modern day birds, dispelling a myth that all dinosaurs were once reptiles. We will compare the many features shared between feathered dinosaurs and modern birds by examining a full–scale fossil replica of Archaeopteryx!
Presented by Discovery by Nature.
Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration required.
Limit: 35.
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236