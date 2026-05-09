BINGO! Night at Schlow Library
BINGO! Night at Schlow Library
Join Schlow for an evening of fun and prizes as we host another fun bingo night! Doors open at 6:30pm.
We'll host 8 games over the night. Cards are 3 for $3, or 6 for $5 (cash preferred, please). We hope to see you there!
Pre-registration is recommended, either online or via phone at 814.237.6236. Players must be 18+.
https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4559
Schlow Library, Community Room
3-5
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Library, Community Room
211 S. Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801