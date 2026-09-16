Bilingual Storytime with Enid López Reed, October 18

Join award-winning Puerto Rican author Enid López Reed for a fun-filled interactive read-aloud of her charming bilingual picture book, Lola, la pequeña lechuza (Lola, the Tiny Owl), followed by a creative owl craft for young explorers!

Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4846

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!