Bilingual Storytime with Enid López Reed, October 18
Bilingual Storytime with Enid López Reed, October 18
Join award-winning Puerto Rican author Enid López Reed for a fun-filled interactive read-aloud of her charming bilingual picture book, Lola, la pequeña lechuza (Lola, the Tiny Owl), followed by a creative owl craft for young explorers!
Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4846
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236