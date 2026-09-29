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Benefit Concert for Food Distribution

Benefit Concert for Food Distribution

Grace Lutheran Church (205 S. Garner St.) will host a free benefit concert to raise food and funds for Grace's food distribution outreach on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 3:00 PM. The program, organized by Grace's Director of Music Dr. Peter Douglas, will feature a feature a variety of instrumentalists and a range of sacred/classical repertoire. Performers include Jeff Bell (piano), Ryan Ditmer (piano), Dr. Peter Douglas (piano & organ), Alexander Hilliard (viola), Joan Kovalchik (flute), Victoria Kravchuk (piano), Carson Mesics (violin), and Matthew Olmstead (piano). Repertoire includes gospel and Sacred Harp medleys for violin and piano; classical piano duets for four hands at one piano; a narrated introduction to the pipe organ; and more! This concert is suitable for audiences of all ages.

Grace Lutheran Church.
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Grace Lutheran Church
814-238-2478
churchoffice@glcpa.org
http://www.glcpa.org

Artist Group Info

Dr. Peter Douglas
pdouglas@glcpa.org
Grace Lutheran Church.
205 South Garner Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
churchoffice@glcpa.org
http://www.glcpa.org