Bellefonte Victorian Christmas Family Storytime
Bellefonte Victorian Christmas Family Storytime
Join us for a special Victorian Christmas Saturday Family Storytime from 10:30am to 11am at the Bellefonte Library! No registration needed.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516